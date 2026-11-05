AVT Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Demand Strength and Margin Gains

Avnet, Inc.AVT executives highlighted broadening electronic component demand, tightening supply conditions and improving profitability during the first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call.

Management emphasized that growth extends beyond artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, while stronger operating leverage supports its outlook. Rising working capital requirements and component availability remain important considerations.

AVT Sees Demand Strength Beyond Inventory Replenishment

CEO Phil Gallagher said improving demand across geographies, technologies and end markets reflects a broader market recovery rather than merely customer inventory replenishment.

Book-to-bill ratios remained above parity across all regions, while backlog increased and component lead times lengthened. Demand was particularly strong in data centers, aerospace and defense, and networking.

Gallagher emphasized that AI infrastructure investments also stimulate demand for supporting semiconductors, connectors, passive components and power technologies, extending opportunities beyond direct data center sales.

Avnet Issues Strong Q2 Outlook Amid Tightening Supply

CFO Ken Jacobson projected second-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues of $11.1 billion to $11.4 billion, with adjusted earnings per share between $3.90 and $4.10.

The midpoint implies 5% sequential revenue growth, or 12% after adjusting for the additional week in the first quarter. Guidance assumes stable component availability and limited additional memory pricing benefits.

During the Truist Securities Q&A, Gallagher acknowledged lengthening lead times across power components, passives and discrete semiconductors. However, supply constraints had not materially restricted growth. He also anticipated broader pricing increases beginning in calendar 2027.

AVT Delivers Earnings Beat and Margin Expansion

Avnet reported adjusted earnings of $3.63 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86. Earnings increased 332.1% year over year from 84 cents per share.

Revenues reached $10.72 billion, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.15 billion. Sales increased 81.7% year over year, supported by broad-based demand and memory pricing increases.

Avnet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avnet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Jacobson highlighted an adjusted operating margin of 4.7%, expanding 210 basis points year over year. Electronic Components achieved a 4.8% operating margin, while Farnell reached 10.1%, demonstrating improved operating leverage.

Avnet Targets Further Profitability Improvements

Jacobson expects Electronic Components to attain its 5% operating margin target during the second half of fiscal 2027. Management also anticipates continued improvement at Farnell beyond its double-digit margin milestone.

Responding to BofA Securities, Jacobson outlined long-term ambitions for Electronic Components margins approaching 6% and Farnell margins reaching the low teens.

Gallagher emphasized that regional mix, higher-margin product categories and disciplined expense management will influence profitability. Management intends to balance operating efficiency with investments supporting continued expansion.

AVT Benefits From Regional and Business Diversification

Gallagher highlighted record sales across Electronic Components' three geographic regions. Americas revenues more than doubled year over year, supported by data center, aerospace and defense, and networking demand.

Asia continued its multiyear expansion, while EMEA benefited from improving industrial and transportation activity. Avnet Integrated Solutions also supported profitability through advanced systems integration for enterprise and cloud infrastructure customers.

Farnell delivered record quarterly revenues of $583 million. Gallagher credited improving component demand and greater participation in higher-margin on-the-board products, alongside efforts to connect engineering customers with broader distribution capabilities.

Avnet Faces Working Capital and Financing Pressures

Jacobson reported a $1.2 billion sequential increase in working capital, including approximately $2.1 billion in additional inventory. Memory pricing, supply chain services commitments and sales growth contributed to the increase.

Operating activities consumed approximately $842 million in cash, while debt increased by roughly $950 million.

Nevertheless, return on working capital improved to 25%, supported by higher profitability.

During the Wells Fargo Securities Q&A, Jacobson confirmed plans to secure additional financing capacity. Management expects positive cash generation by fiscal year-end and anticipates reaching its 3-times leverage target during the second half.

AVT Maintains Confidence While Monitoring Seasonality

Gallagher remained optimistic about demand entering the March quarter, citing healthy backlog and continued strength in Western markets.

Responding to Truist Securities, management identified Lunar New Year disruptions in Asia as an important seasonal variable. Jacobson indicated that typical regional shifts could support gross margin improvement of 20-40 basis points.

Management remains focused on disciplined inventory management, operating efficiency and investments supporting profitable growth. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 37 cents per share while maintaining flexibility for selective acquisitions.

Avnet's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Show Mixed Signals

Avnet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term outlook under the earnings estimate revision framework. Its Value Score of A and Momentum Score of A highlight favorable valuation and price momentum characteristics, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, its Growth Score of D reflects weaker growth-style characteristics. The VGM Score of B indicates a favorable combined assessment of value, growth and momentum. These scores provide complementary perspectives rather than definitive performance forecasts.

The Zacks Rank may change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest quarterly results.





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