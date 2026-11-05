HUT Q3 Earnings Call Focuses on AI Expansion and Project Financing

Hut 8 Corp. HUT emphasized the execution of its artificial intelligence data center projects, disciplined financing and power infrastructure expansion during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management highlighted progress at River Bend and Beacon Point while reaffirming construction timelines.

The company also discussed regulatory uncertainty in Texas, rising development costs and its expanded share repurchase authorization. Management's central priority remains converting contracted AI infrastructure capacity into recurring revenues without increasing parent-level financial risk.

HUT Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Hut 8 reported a third-quarter 2026 loss of $1.23 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.06 per share. Revenues totaled $71.07 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.9 million.

Hut 8 Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hut 8 Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hut 8 Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hut 8 Corp. Quote

Revenues declined from $83.5 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting portfolio divestitures, lower average revenue per Bitcoin mined and discontinued legacy operations.

Chief financial officer Sean Glennan highlighted adjusted EBITDA of $33 million compared with $30.5 million a year earlier, reflecting additional operating capacity and continued cost discipline.

Hut 8 Prioritizes AI Data Center Delivery

Chief executive officer Asher Genoot emphasized that Hut 8 has contracted 949 megawatts of IT capacity under long-term AI data center leases, representing approximately $27 billion in contracted revenues.

At River Bend, structural steel and foundations are complete across four data halls. Equipment installation has begun, with initial delivery targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

Beacon Point Phase 1 remains scheduled for initial delivery in the third quarter of 2027. Genoot stressed that meeting contractual delivery commitments remains the company's primary operational objective because lease revenues commence upon capacity delivery.

HUT Strengthens Financing and Limits Dilution

Genoot confirmed that River Bend and Beacon Point Phase 1 are fully funded through nonrecourse project-level financing totaling $7.5 billion.

Glennan highlighted the company's $1.07 billion revolving credit facility, established in September to strengthen corporate liquidity. Management does not anticipate additional equity issuance to complete either project.

During questioning from B. Riley Securities, Glennan reiterated that future financing decisions would prioritize limiting parent-company recourse, reducing refinancing risk and maximizing risk-adjusted free cash flow.

Hut 8 Addresses Texas Regulatory Uncertainty

Texas political developments dominated several analyst questions, particularly regarding Beacon Point's regulatory approvals and financing schedule.

Responding to UBS and Needham analysts, Genoot expressed confidence that the state's leadership transition would not materially alter Beacon Point's development outlook.

Management expects the regulatory audit process to conclude in December, with final classification anticipated on Dec. 17. Glennan indicated that completing this process would support financing efforts for Beacon Point Phase 2.

HUT Expands Power Pipeline Amid Rising Costs

Genoot reported more than 6.4 gigawatts of greenfield development capacity under diligence and exclusivity, with approximately 1.3 gigawatts advancing into exclusivity during the quarter.

During questioning from Wells Fargo, management acknowledged higher labor costs, equipment expenses and utility-related collateral requirements.

Genoot emphasized redesigning future facilities to improve construction efficiency and reduce delivery timelines. Management also highlighted geographically diversified power opportunities and the proposed acquisition of two West Texas sites offering up to 230 megawatts of utility capacity.

Hut 8 Maintains a Disciplined Capital Strategy

Management emphasized preserving liquidity while pursuing infrastructure expansion and selective shareholder returns.

Hut 8 repurchased approximately 3.3 million shares for $250 million, funded through Bitcoin sales. Its board subsequently increased the repurchase authorization to $1 billion.

Responding to Piper Sandler and Rosenblatt Securities analysts, Genoot clarified that the expanded authorization provides flexibility rather than signaling immediate additional purchases. Management intends to prioritize liquidity during volatile market conditions.

HUT's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal

Hut 8 currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a neutral near-term outlook based on earnings estimate revision trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock holds a Momentum Score of A, indicating favorable price momentum characteristics. However, its Value Score of F, Growth Score of F and VGM Score of F reflect weaker positioning across valuation, growth and combined investment-style measures.

Under the Zacks framework, strong momentum alone does not offset weaker fundamentals across other investment styles. The combination of a Zacks Rank #3 and VGM Score of F presents a mixed assessment of potential near-term performance. The Zacks Rank remains subject to change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the reported results.

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