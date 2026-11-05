ConocoPhillips (COP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ConocoPhillips (COP) reported $20.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.2%. EPS of $3.27 for the same period compares to $1.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.38 billion, representing a surprise of +9.1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Natural gas liquids produced per day - Total company : 439 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 418.21 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 439 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 418.21 millions of barrels of oil per day. Natural gas produced per day - Total company : 3959 millions of cubic feet per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3948.14 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 3959 millions of cubic feet per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3948.14 millions of cubic feet per day. Total production per day : 2302 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 2303.48 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2302 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 2303.48 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by seven analysts on average. Crude oil produced per day - Total company : 1109 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 1118.02 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1109 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 1118.02 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by six analysts on average. Bitumen produced per day : 95 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 109.3 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by six analysts on average.

: 95 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 109.3 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by six analysts on average. Average Sales Price - Crude oil - Total company per bbl : $88.80 versus $88.15 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $88.80 versus $88.15 estimated by five analysts on average. Average Sales Price - Natural gas - Total company : $5.70 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.64.

: $5.70 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.64. Sales and Other Operating Revenue- Alaska : $1.78 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%.

: $1.78 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%. Sales and Other Operating Revenue- Europe, Middle East and North Africa : $2.56 billion versus $2.2 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.5% change.

: $2.56 billion versus $2.2 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.5% change. Sales and Other Operating Revenue- Lower 48 : $13.23 billion versus $12.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change.

: $13.23 billion versus $12.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues : $19.44 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%.

: $19.44 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%. Revenues- Equity in earnings of affiliates: $448 million versus $262.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.9% change.

Here is how ConocoPhillips performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ConocoPhillips here>>>

Shares of ConocoPhillips have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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