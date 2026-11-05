ALB Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Lithium Pricing

Albemarle Corporation ALB reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share. This compares with a loss of 19 cents a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 by 0.8%, supported by higher lithium pricing, Specialties growth and productivity improvements.



Net sales increased 18.8% year over year to $1.55 billion and topped the consensus mark of $1.49 billion by 4.1%. Energy Storage average realized pricing surged 94.7% to $20.02 per kilogram of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), while sales volumes declined 18.8% to 56 kilotons.

Albemarle Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Albemarle Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Albemarle Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Albemarle Corporation Quote

ALB's Profitability Improves on Pricing Strength

On a reported basis, earnings were $2.15 per share against a loss of $1.72 a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA climbed 186.1% year over year to $645.5 million, driven by improved Energy Storage pricing, stronger Specialties performance and ongoing cost and productivity initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 41.6% from 17.3% in the prior-year period.

ALB’s Segment Highlights

Energy Storage net sales jumped 57.9% year over year to $1.12 billion. The improvement was primarily driven by higher lithium pricing, which more than offset lower sales volumes.



The segment's adjusted EBITDA surged 351.2% to $559.8 million from $124.1 million a year ago. Improved lithium pricing supported profitability, partly offset by higher-priced spodumene inventory processed during the quarter and increased Chilean commissions. The volume decline reflected timing-related events in the prior-year quarter, including inventory destocking and unusually high spodumene shipments.



Specialties net sales rose 12.7% year over year to $388.6 million. Pricing increased 10%, while volumes improved 3%, reflecting continued strength across the segment's businesses.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 30.7% to $98.7 million from $75.5 million in the year-ago period. Favorable pricing and higher volumes in bromine and derivatives, productivity improvements and proactive management of Middle East-related cost escalation supported profitability. The Jordan Bromine Company joint venture also achieved record quarterly production.

Albemarle Generates Strong Cash Flow

Cash from operating activities totaled $405.8 million in the quarter, while free cash flow was $325.4 million. Operating cash flow conversion reached 63%, supported by a cash dividend from the Talison joint venture, which partly offset the timing of working capital changes.



For the first nine months of 2026, operating cash flow increased $568 million year over year to $1.46 billion. Capital expenditures declined $183.6 million to $250.8 million. Free cash flow reached approximately $1.2 billion during the nine-month period, reflecting improved cash generation and disciplined capital spending.

ALB Maintains a Solid Liquidity Position

As of Sept. 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.85 billion, compared with $1.62 billion at the end of 2025. Estimated liquidity was approximately $3.4 billion, including $1.5 billion available under ALB’s revolving credit facility and $79 million under other credit lines.



Total debt stood at approximately $1.9 billion, while the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was roughly 0.3. The company's year-to-date run-rate cost and productivity improvements exceeded $150 million, reaching the upper end of its full-year target.

Albemarle Raises Specialties Outlook, Cuts Capex

Albemarle raised its 2026 Specialties adjusted EBITDA outlook to $350-$375 million from the previous $275-$325 million range, reflecting stronger year-to-date performance and continued productivity improvements. The company maintained its Specialties net sales outlook at $1.4-$1.6 billion.



The company also reduced its full-year capital expenditure forecast to $300-$350 million from approximately $500 million, reflecting improved capital efficiency and the resequencing of certain early-stage projects.

Energy Storage sales volumes are expected to reach 225-235 kilotons of LCE, with higher Wodgina volumes partly offsetting delays at Talison's Chemical Grade Plant 3 following a June fire. The facility achieved 30 days of nameplate performance in September.



For the fourth quarter, Albemarle expects sequential declines in Energy Storage sales and adjusted EBITDA due to lower lithium market pricing despite steady volumes. Margins are also expected to face pressure from the consumption of higher-cost spodumene inventory purchased in earlier periods.

ALB’s Price Performance

ALB’s shares have increased 4% over a year compared with the 25.2% growth recorded by the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry.

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ALB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ALB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include McEwen Inc.MUX, GrowGeneration Corp.GRWG and NioCorp Developments Ltd.NB.



McEwen is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 9 cents per share. MUX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



GrowGeneration is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 10. The consensus estimate for GRWG’s earnings is pegged at a penny per share. GRWG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



NioCorp is slated to report quarterly results on Nov. 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NB’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 3 cents. NB sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

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