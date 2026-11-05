ZETA Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Zeta Global ZETA is slated to report third-quarter 2026 earnings on Nov. 9, after the closing bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.6% on average.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Quote

Q3 Expectations for ZETA

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $470.48 million, indicating a 39.5% increase from the third-quarter 2025 actuals.

Growth in the top line is likely to have been boosted by increasing adoption of Zeta's AI-powered tools such as the Athena platform, which supports customer retention, platform utilization and long-term revenue expansion.

Zeta’s partnerships with OpenAI, Palantir and Snowflake are expanding its enterprise reach and product capabilities. OpenAI enhances Athena's conversational interface, while Palantir's Foundry infrastructure enables faster data integration and more efficient enterprise decision-making. These relationships are likely to have created additional opportunities for customer acquisition, cross-selling and larger enterprise contracts.

Zeta's One Zeta initiative and Marigold integration are likely to have aided customer expansion across marketing channels and use cases. This provides a foundation for sustained revenue growth through deeper enterprise relationships.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 27.3%. We expect revenue growth, continued operating leverage and cash generation to have benefited the bottom line in the third quarter.

What Our Model Says About ZETA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Zeta Global this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zeta Global has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

NIQ Global Intelligence plc NIQ has an Earnings ESP of +5.93% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 12.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIQ’s third-quarter 2026 revenues is $1.11 billion, indicating 5.7% year-over-year growth. Consensus earnings are pegged at 24 cents per share, implying a 700% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

NIQ Global beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average earnings surprise being 1.9%.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 9.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWST’s third-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $560.64 million, indicating 15.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 14.3%.

Casella Waste Systems beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 52% on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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