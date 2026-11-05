DTE Energy's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decrease Year Over Year

DTE Energy CompanyDTE delivered third-quarter 2026 operating earnings per share of $2.30, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 9.5%. The bottom line also increased 2.2% from the year-ago reported figure of $2.25.

Highlights of the Release

Beyond the quarter’s earnings surprise, DTE leaned into execution against its reliability and modernization agenda. Through the third quarter of 2026, the company invested nearly $4.1 billion in its utilities to strengthen and modernize its electric and natural gas infrastructure.

DTE Energy Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DTE Energy Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DTE Energy Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DTE Energy Company Quote

Segmental Details of DTE

The company’s operating earnings were $481 million in the quarter, up from $468 million a year ago. The outcome was shaped by varying performances across segments.

DTE Electric was a key contributor, with operating earnings of $468 million compared with $541 million in the third quarter of 2025.

By contrast, the DTE Gas segment reported an operating loss of $30 million in third-quarter 2026 compared with an operating loss of $38 million in the year-ago quarter.

Non-Utility Operations delivered operating earnings of $144 million in third-quarter 2026, up from $64 million in the year-ago quarter.

DTE’s Infrastructure Investments and Customer Affordability

DTE continued to invest in improving the reliability of its electric grid while keeping customer bills affordable. Through the third quarter of 2026, the company invested nearly $4.1 billion in its utilities and remains on track to invest $6.1 billion this year. These investments are strengthening and modernizing the company’s electric and natural gas systems while supporting the transition to cleaner power generation.

The company also announced an agreement to sell its non-utility DTE Vantage business for approximately $3 billion, with the transaction expected to close in the first half of 2027. The sale supports approximately $44 billion of customer-focused capital investments planned over the next five years, including investments to serve growing data center demand, which provides significant affordability benefits for existing customers.

DTE’s Energy Details

DTE continued to expand its clean energy portfolio during the quarter. The company completed the 100-megawatt Cold Creek Solar Park near Coldwater through its renewable energy partnership with Ford Motor Company under the MIGreenPower program. The project supports Ford’s goal to assemble every vehicle made in Michigan with the equivalent of 100% carbon-free electricity by the end of 2027.

DTE also filed its 20-year Integrated Resource Plan with the Michigan Public Service Commission. The plan calls for a balanced mix of renewable energy, energy storage, nuclear and natural gas. It maintains DTE’s commitment to end coal use in 2032, reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 84% and is projected to cost $3.5 billion less than the company’s previous plan.

DTE’s 2026 Guidance

DTE reaffirmed 2026 operating earnings per share guidance of $7.59-$7.73. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.70 per share, which is near the higher end of the company’s guided range.

DTE’s Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported third-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $2.23 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 by 9.3%. Operating earnings increased 23.9% from $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.

AEP generated total revenues of $6.83 billion, up 13.7% from $6.01 billion in the prior-year quarter. The top line also came in ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.62 billion by 3.3%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.CNP reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 6%. The bottom line also increased 6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 50 cents.

CNP generated revenues of $2.19 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. The top line also came in 10.2% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.99 billion.

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, up 9.7% from $1.13 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 by 3.3%.

Total operating revenues increased 1.6% year over year to $8.09 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.08 billion by 10.9%.

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