Qnity's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on AI Demand, Outlook Raised

Qnity Electronics, Inc.Q reported third-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Qnity reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.7%. The bottom line increased 55% year over year.

Net sales rose 22% to $1.56 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate by 4.9%. Organic sales grew 22%, reflecting strong demand across both operating segments. Strong demand for advanced semiconductor materials, thermal management and AI-related applications supported performance.

Qnity's Semiconductor Business Gains Momentum

Qnity's Semiconductor Technologies revenues were $797 million (51.2% of total revenues), up 15% year over year and 7% sequentially. Organic sales increased 16%, supported by higher fab utilization, advanced-node scaling and robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing materials.

Qnity Electronics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Qnity Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Qnity Electronics, Inc. Quote

Advanced-node revenues grew 25% year over year and accounted for approximately 44% of semiconductor-related revenues compared with 42% in the first half of 2026. Management highlighted strong demand for Kalrez semiconductor equipment consumables, particularly those used in deposition and etch processes.

Advanced logic and DRAM fab utilization reached the high-80% range, while NAND and mainstream logic utilization improved to the low-to-mid-80% range. Higher utilization supported recurring demand for consumable materials.

Q's Interconnect Solutions Deliver Strong Growth

Interconnect Solutions revenues totaled $759 million, representing 48.8% of total revenues. Sales increased 30% year over year and 11% sequentially, while organic sales advanced 29%. Growth was driven by thermal management, advanced packaging and AI printed circuit boards (PCBs).

Management stated that these three platforms collectively represented approximately 30% of segment revenues and grew more than 50% during the quarter. Thermal management remained the largest contributor among the three, followed by advanced packaging and AI PCBs.

The remaining Interconnect Solutions portfolio recorded mid-teens growth, supported by electromagnetic interference shielding, high-reliability circuitry and premium consumer electronics. Seasonal consumer electronics production also contributed to quarterly performance.

Qnity's Margins Expand on Favorable Product Mix

Qnity's adjusted gross profit increased 29.2% year over year to $743 million. Adjusted gross margin expanded 270 basis points to 47.8%, benefiting from higher volumes, favorable product mix and productivity improvements.

Adjusted operating EBITDA increased 35.9% year over year to $503 million. The corresponding margin expanded 330 basis points to 32.3%.

Q's Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Position

Qnity ended Sept. 30, 2026, with cash and cash equivalents of $1.12 billion, up from $961 million at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt stood at approximately $4 billion, while net leverage was around 1.7 times.

Operating cash flow totaled $271 million during the quarter compared with $302 million in the year-ago period.

The company repurchased $25 million of common shares during the quarter. Year-to-date shareholder returns through repurchases and dividends totaled $125 million.

Qnity Raises 2026 Guidance

For 2026, Qnity increased its net sales guidance to $5.77-$5.83 billion from the previous projection of $5.55-$5.65 billion. The revised outlook reflects continued demand for advanced semiconductor technologies and AI-related applications.

The company raised its adjusted operating EBITDA forecast to $1.785-$1.805 billion from $1.675-$1.725 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be between $4.95 and $5.05 compared with the earlier guidance of $4.40-$4.60.

Qnity also increased its adjusted free cash flow outlook to $800-$900 million from $600-$700 million. Capital expenditures are projected between $450 million and $470 million.

Management expects fourth-quarter revenues to grow approximately 26% year over year at the midpoint of its implied outlook.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Qnity carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector include Advanced Energy Industries AEIS, AMETEKAME and ASE TechnologyASX. Advanced Energy Industries, AMETEK and ASE Technology sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Advanced Energy Industries shares have gained 1.5% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ 2026 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 75%. Estimates have remained unchanged for the past 30 days.

Shares of AMETEK have jumped 15.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMETEK’s 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year rise of 13.2%. Estimates have been revised upward in the past 30 days.

ASE Technology’s shares have surged 132.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASE Technology’s 2026 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 129.8%. Estimates have been revised upward in the past seven days.

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