Wayfair Q3 Earnings Call Highlights Share Gains and Growth Plans

Wayfair Inc. W highlighted accelerating U.S. market-share gains, stronger customer engagement and improving marketing efficiency during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management emphasized that its growth initiatives are delivering results despite continued weakness in the broader home furnishings market.

CEO Niraj Shah attributed the momentum to loyalty programs, improved delivery capabilities, physical stores and technology investments. Management also outlined plans to expand artificial intelligence-driven shopping experiences while maintaining its focus on profitable growth.

Wayfair reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. Earnings increased from 70 cents in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues rose 9.7% year over year to $3.42 billion, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion.

Wayfair Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Wayfair Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Wayfair Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wayfair Inc. Quote

W Sees Structural Market-Share Gains in the U.S.

Shah described the quarter as Wayfair's strongest post-pandemic growth period. U.S. revenues increased 11.4% despite a roughly flat domestic home furnishings market, reinforcing management's confidence in its competitive positioning.

Orders delivered increased 12.2% year over year to 11 million, while active customers grew 4.7% to 22.2 million. New customer orders increased more than 14%.

During the Q&A, a Canaccord Genuity analyst questioned whether market-share gains reflected structural improvements or industry conditions. Shah emphasized that enhancements in pricing, selection, delivery and customer experience should continue supporting share gains regardless of broader market trends.

Wayfair Highlights Loyalty and Marketing Efficiency

Management identified Wayfair Rewards and improved customer retention as important contributors to growth. Shah explained that loyalty members purchase more frequently across categories, reducing the company's dependence on paid advertising.

Advertising expenses represented 9.9% of revenues, falling below 10% for the first time since 2021. Revenues generated through direct visits increased more than 15% year over year.

Responding to a Morgan Stanley analyst, Shah indicated that the loyalty program remains in its early development stages. Management expects broader membership adoption and stronger engagement to support customer lifetime value and marketing efficiency.

W Expands AI Partnerships and Shopping Capabilities

Shah highlighted artificial intelligence as an emerging customer acquisition channel, with AI-referred visits more than doubling sequentially to approximately 1% of total traffic.

Wayfair is working with Google, OpenAI and Meta to make its product catalog accessible through AI-powered shopping experiences. Management emphasized maintaining direct customer relationships even when product discovery begins on external platforms.

During the Q&A, a Canaccord Genuity analyst questioned the implications of AI shopping agents for customer acquisition. Shah explained that AI can facilitate product discovery, while Wayfair's assortment, product information and delivery capabilities remain important competitive strengths.

Wayfair Advances Physical Retail Expansion

Management highlighted positive performance at its Chicago, Atlanta and Columbus stores, reinforcing confidence in its physical retail strategy.

Responding to a Piper Sandler analyst, CFO Kate Gulliver noted that newer stores were delivering results comparable to Chicago. Shah added that store performance has strengthened discussions with landlords while management maintains selective expansion criteria.

Wayfair expects five additional store openings in 2027. International operations remain at an earlier stage of implementing initiatives already deployed in the United States, including loyalty programs and delivery enhancements.

W Projects Continued Growth in the Fourth Quarter

Gulliver guided fourth-quarter revenues to high-single-digit year-over-year growth, supported by continued customer momentum and holiday promotional activity.

Management expects adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%-7%, with gross margin targeted toward the lower end of its 29.5%-30.5% range. Advertising expenses are projected at 10.5%-11.5% of revenues.

Capital expenditures are expected between $70 million and $80 million as store investments increase. Gulliver emphasized that management intends to fund expansion through operating performance while maintaining free cash flow generation.

Wayfair Maintains Its Profitable Growth Strategy

Management reiterated that expanding adjusted EBITDA dollars faster than revenues remains a central objective. Shah emphasized balancing reinvestment with operating leverage rather than maximizing short-term margin percentages.

The company's priorities include sustaining U.S. market-share gains, expanding loyalty adoption and strengthening omnichannel capabilities. Management remains focused on converting customer growth into durable profitability despite the subdued category environment.

What Do Zacks Rank and Style Scores Indicate for W?

Wayfair currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating a favorable near-term earnings estimate revision outlook. Its Growth and Momentum Scores of A reflect strong growth and price-momentum characteristics, while its Value Score of D indicates less attractive valuation characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock's VGM Score of B reflects a favorable combined assessment of value, growth and momentum. The combination of a Zacks Rank #1 and a B-rated VGM Score is considered favorable under the Zacks framework. However, the Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest quarterly results.

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