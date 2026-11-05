Should Value Investors Buy Toyota Motor (TM) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Toyota Motor (TM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

TM is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.33. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.38. Over the last 12 months, TM's PEG has been as high as 0.35 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.30.

Another notable valuation metric for TM is its P/B ratio of 1.05. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TM's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.14. TM's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.01, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TM has a P/CF ratio of 5.97. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.64. Over the past 52 weeks, TM's P/CF has been as high as 6.16 and as low as 4.44, with a median of 5.40.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Toyota Motor is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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