Are Investors Undervaluing Sasol (SSL) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sasol (SSL). SSL is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.51, which compares to its industry's average of 9.72. Over the last 12 months, SSL's Forward P/E has been as high as 3.78 and as low as 1.58, with a median of 2.39.

SSL is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.35. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SSL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.77. Over the past 52 weeks, SSL's PEG has been as high as 0.38 and as low as 0.10, with a median of 0.15.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sasol is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SSL sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research