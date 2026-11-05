Is Forrester Research (FORR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Forrester Research (FORR). FORR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.81, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.88. Over the past 52 weeks, FORR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.74 and as low as 5.95, with a median of 7.77.

We also note that FORR holds a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FORR's industry has an average PEG of 1.06 right now. FORR's PEG has been as high as 0.87 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 0.56, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that FORR has a P/B ratio of 1.32. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.16. Within the past 52 weeks, FORR's P/B has been as high as 1.53 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 1.25.

Finally, investors should note that FORR has a P/CF ratio of 10.57. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. FORR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.72. Within the past 12 months, FORR's P/CF has been as high as 13.94 and as low as 6.92, with a median of 9.77.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Forrester Research's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FORR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research