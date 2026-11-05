Is Amphenol (APH) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amphenol (APH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amphenol is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 617 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, APH has returned 16.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 9.5%. As we can see, Amphenol is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM). The stock is up 18.5% year-to-date.

For Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amphenol is a member of the Electronics - Connectors industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17% this year, meaning that APH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 50 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.6%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Amphenol and Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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