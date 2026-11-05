Ormat Technologies Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ormat Technologies Inc.ORA reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 55.6%. The bottom line increased 36.6% from 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 51 cents per share compared with 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.

ORA’s Total Revenues

ORA generated revenues of $275.1 million, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $246 million by 11.8%. The top line also increased 10.2% year over year, driven primarily by strong growth in its Energy Storage segment.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ormat Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ormat Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ormat Technologies, Inc. Quote

ORA’s Segmental Performance

Electricity: Revenues in this segment amounted to $163.7 million, down 2.1% year over year. The decline was primarily due to lower generation at Puna following a hurricane-related forced outage. This downside was partially offset by the commencement of commercial operations at the 10-MW Dominica geothermal plant in July 2026 and improved performance at the Olkaria facility.

Product: This segment’s revenues declined 1.2% to $61.5 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. The decrease was primarily due to the timing of manufacturing and construction progress.

Energy Storage: Revenues in this division amounted to $49.9 million, up 145.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. This was driven by the high availability of its assets, which allowed it to capitalize on strong merchant pricing in the PJM market, as well as new capacity additions over the past 12 months.

ORA’s Operational Update

Ormat Technologies’ total operating expenses, including research and development, selling and marketing, as well as general and administrative expenses, were $30.8 million, which rose 17.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Operating income increased 11.9% year over year to $45.3 million.

The total cost of revenues was $197.7 million, up 6.5% year over year.

Net interest expenses were $44.2 million, which rose 23.8% year over year.

Ormat Technologies’ Financial Condition

ORA had cash and cash equivalents of $348 million as of Sept. 30, 2026, compared with $147.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

ORA’s 2026 Guidance

The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to the range of $1.17-$1.20 billion from the previous projection of $1.15-$1.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.18 billion, which lies above the lower end of the company’s guided range.

Revenues for the Electricity segment are now anticipated in the band of $700-$710 million. The Product segment’s revenue guidance is projected at $310-$320 million. Revenues for the Energy Storage segment are now projected between $160 million and $170 million.

ORA also raised its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance to the band of $640-$650 million.

ORA’s Zacks Rank

Ormat Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Sector Releases

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