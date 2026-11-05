Are Transportation Stocks Lagging SEACOR Marine (SMHI) This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Seacor Marine (SMHI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Seacor Marine is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 114 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Seacor Marine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMHI's full-year earnings has moved 39.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SMHI has moved about 47.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 14.2%. This means that Seacor Marine is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Scorpio Tankers (STNG). The stock is up 67.3% year-to-date.

For Scorpio Tankers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Seacor Marine belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 57.9% so far this year, meaning that SMHI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Scorpio Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Seacor Marine and Scorpio Tankers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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