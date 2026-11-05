Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Generac Holdings (GNRC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Generac Holdings is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 188 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Generac Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GNRC has returned about 38.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 8.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Generac Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (MRAAY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 85.9%.

For Murata Manufacturing Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Generac Holdings belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.5% so far this year, meaning that GNRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Murata Manufacturing Inc. falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #110. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.9%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Generac Holdings and Murata Manufacturing Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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