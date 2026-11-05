Compared to Estimates, Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Becton Dickinson (BDX) reported $5.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. EPS of $4.15 for the same period compares to $3.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.12 billion, representing a surprise of +2.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Connected Care- Medication Management Solutions- International : $216 million compared to the $203.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

: $216 million compared to the $203.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year. Revenues- Interventional- International : $494 million compared to the $467.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $494 million compared to the $467.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Revenues- Medical- Medication Delivery Solutions- United States : $764 million versus $737.1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

: $764 million versus $737.1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. Revenues- Connected Care- Medication Management Solutions- United States : $736 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $765.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.

: $736 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $765.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%. Revenues- BioPharma Systems : $748 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $716.83 million.

: $748 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $716.83 million. Revenues- Medical Essentials : $1.79 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.4% year over year.

: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.4% year over year. Revenues- Interventional : $1.47 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenues- Connected Care : $1.27 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Connected Care- Medication Management Solutions : $952 million compared to the $964.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

: $952 million compared to the $964.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year. Revenues- Connected Care- Advanced Patient Monitoring : $317 million compared to the $297.77 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $317 million compared to the $297.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Medical Essentials- Medication Delivery Solutions : $1.26 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Interventional- Urology and Critical Care: $473 million compared to the $459.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.

Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Becton Dickinson here>>>

Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned +16.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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