Western Midstream (WES) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2026, Western Midstream (WES) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 25.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests : 193 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 183 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 193 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 183 millions of cubic feet per day. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets : 5936 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 5691.36 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5936 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 5691.36 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day : 5743 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5508.37 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 5743 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5508.37 millions of cubic feet per day. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment : 467 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 523.08 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 467 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 523.08 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Operated - Delaware Basin : 2562 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2386.86 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2562 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2386.86 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Operated - DJ Basin : 1482 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 1433.23 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1482 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 1433.23 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Operated - Powder River Basin : 400 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 400.57 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 400 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 400.57 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Operated - Delaware Basin : 272 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 267.67 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 272 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 267.67 millions of barrels of oil per day. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Operated - DJ Basin : 90 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 91.48 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 90 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 91.48 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Non-operated - Equity investments : 109 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 106.47 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 109 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 106.47 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Operated - Other : 40 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 38.78 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 40 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 38.78 millions of barrels of oil per day. Revenues and other- Total Service Revenues: $1.11 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.

Here is how Western Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Western Midstream here>>>

Shares of Western Midstream have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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