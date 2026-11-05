Compared to Estimates, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported $2.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +2.6%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -1.2% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -1.2% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of stores (Retail) - Total : 4,325 versus 4,325 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4,325 versus 4,325 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores opened : 17 versus 12 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17 versus 12 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - AAP : 4,087 compared to the 4,085 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,087 compared to the 4,085 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores (BOP) : 4,311 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,314.

: 4,311 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,314. Number of stores - CARQUEST: 238 compared to the 240 average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Advance Auto Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Advance Auto Parts here>>>

Shares of Advance Auto Parts have returned +23.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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