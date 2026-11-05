Compared to Estimates, Evolent Health (EVH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Evolent Health (EVH) reported $725.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 51.3%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $734.32 million, representing a surprise of -1.22%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Cases : $3,605.00 compared to the $3,648.17 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3,605.00 compared to the $3,648.17 average estimate based on three analysts. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Administrative Services : 1.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.19 million.

: 1.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.19 million. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Specialty Technology and Services Suite : 74.73 million compared to the 76.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 74.73 million compared to the 76.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Cases : 11 thousand versus 11.76 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11 thousand versus 11.76 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Performance Suite : 7.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.49 million.

: 7.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.49 million. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Administrative Services : $13.84 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.59.

: $13.84 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.59. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Specialty Technology and Services Suite : $0.32 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.36.

: $0.32 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.36. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Performance Suite : $26.14 compared to the $24.70 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $26.14 compared to the $24.70 average estimate based on two analysts. Total Revenue by product type- Performance Suite : $564.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $560.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +96.7%.

: $564.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $560.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +96.7%. Total Revenue by product type- Cases : $39.95 million versus $44.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.

: $39.95 million versus $44.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change. Total Revenue by product type- Administrative Services : $48.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.5%.

: $48.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.5%. Total Revenue by product type- Specialty Technology and Services Suite: $72.84 million versus $80.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.9% change.

Here is how Evolent Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Evolent Health here>>>

Shares of Evolent Health have returned +15.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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