Tapestry (TPR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Tapestry (TPR) reported $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $1.82 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +2.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Number of stores - Total Coach (North America + International) : 983 compared to the 991 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 983 compared to the 991 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 1,301 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,354.

: 1,301 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,354. Number of stores - Total Kate Spade (North America + International) : 318 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 324.

: 318 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 324. Geographic Net Sales- Other International : $182 million compared to the $177.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.

: $182 million compared to the $177.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year. Geographic Net Sales- Other Asia : $217 million versus $209.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

: $217 million versus $209.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Geographic Net Sales- Greater China : $385 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $367.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%.

: $385 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $367.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%. Geographic Net Sales- North America : $1.11 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.

: $1.11 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Geographic Net Sales- North America- Kate Spade : $180 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $173.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.9%.

: $180 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $173.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.9%. Geographic Net Sales- Greater China- Kate Spade : $6 million compared to the $7.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.2% year over year.

: $6 million compared to the $7.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.2% year over year. Geographic Net Sales- North America- Coach : $930 million versus $925.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.

: $930 million versus $925.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change. Net Sales- Kate Spade : $233 million compared to the $230.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.

: $233 million compared to the $230.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year. Net Sales- Coach: $1.66 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.

Here is how Tapestry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tapestry here>>>

Shares of Tapestry have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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