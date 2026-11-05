Compared to Estimates, Cars.com (CARS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cars.com (CARS) reported $181.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +5.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer (ARPD) : $2,532.00 compared to the $2,513.60 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2,532.00 compared to the $2,513.60 average estimate based on two analysts. Dealer Customers : 19,251 versus 19,372 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 19,251 versus 19,372 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Dealer : $163.41 million versus $164.4 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $163.41 million versus $164.4 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Revenue- Other : $2.79 million versus $3.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.6% change.

: $2.79 million versus $3.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.6% change. Revenue- OEM and National: $15.69 million versus $15.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.

Here is how Cars.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cars.com here>>>

Shares of Cars.com have returned +33.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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