Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Planet Fitness (PLNT) reported $359.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $342.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +5.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Stores - End of period : 2,962 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,965.

: 2,962 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,965. Same-store sales : 1.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.8%.

: 1.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.8%. Total Stores - New stores opened : 33 versus 35 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 33 versus 35 estimated by three analysts on average. Franchisee-owned stores - New stores opened : 25 compared to the 30 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 25 compared to the 30 average estimate based on two analysts. Franchisee-owned same store sales : 1.5% versus 1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.5% versus 1% estimated by two analysts on average. Corporate-owned stores - New stores opened : 8 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.

: 8 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6. Revenue- Franchise segment : $129.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $128.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

: $129.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $128.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Revenue- Corporate-owned clubs : $142.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $143.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

: $142.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $143.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Revenue- Equipment segment : $87.62 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $70.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

: $87.62 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $70.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenue- Franchise : $97.83 million compared to the $96.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $97.83 million compared to the $96.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Revenue- National advertising fund revenue : $31.82 million versus $30.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.5% change.

: $31.82 million versus $30.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.5% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Franchise segment: $86.82 million versus $90.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Planet Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Planet Fitness here>>>

Shares of Planet Fitness have returned +33.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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