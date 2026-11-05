Parker-Hannifin (PH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Parker-Hannifin (PH) reported $5.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.9%. EPS of $8.90 for the same period compares to $7.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.82 billion, representing a surprise of +2.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Organic sales growth - Diversified Industrial International Businesses : 11.6% compared to the 12.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 11.6% compared to the 12.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Reported sales growth - Diversified Industrial International Businesses : 22% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.5%.

: 22% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.5%. Reported sales growth - Aerospace Systems : 13.8% versus 10.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 13.8% versus 10.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Diversified Industrial - North America - Organic sales growth : 9.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.7%.

: 9.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.7%. Organic sales growth : 11.5% compared to the 8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.5% compared to the 8% average estimate based on three analysts. Reported sales growth : 18% compared to the 14.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 18% compared to the 14.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Organic sales growth - Aerospace Systems : 13.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.3%.

: 13.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.3%. Net Sales- Diversified Industrial- North America : $2.45 billion compared to the $2.34 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.45 billion compared to the $2.34 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Diversified Industrial- International : $1.71 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%.

: $1.71 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%. Net Sales- Aerospace Systems : $1.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

: $1.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%. Net sales - Diversified Industrial : $4.15 billion compared to the $4 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4.15 billion compared to the $4 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America: $674 million versus $636.58 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Parker-Hannifin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Parker-Hannifin here>>>

Shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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