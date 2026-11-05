Cogent (CCOI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cogent Communications (CCOI) reported $231.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of -$0.62 for the same period compares to -$0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $234.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.83, the EPS surprise was +25.3%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Customer Connections - On-net : 87,326 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88,696.

: 87,326 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88,696. Customer Connections - Non-Core : 2,177 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,012.

: 2,177 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,012. Customer Connections - Off-net : 22,453 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 22,504.

: 22,453 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 22,504. Customer Connections - Total : 114,678 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 114,928.

: 114,678 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 114,928. Total On-Net buildings : 3,665 compared to the 3,651 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3,665 compared to the 3,651 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Corporate Revenue : $97.09 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $98.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

: $97.09 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $98.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%. Revenue- Enterprise : $26.95 million compared to the $28.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.1% year over year.

: $26.95 million compared to the $28.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.1% year over year. Revenue- Net-Centric Revenue : $107.16 million compared to the $107.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $107.16 million compared to the $107.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Revenue- Wavelength : $15.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57%.

: $15.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57%. Revenue- Service revenue- Non-Core revenue : $0.74 million versus $0.7 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.8% change.

: $0.74 million versus $0.7 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.8% change. Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue : $137.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $137.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue: $76.59 million compared to the $82.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.5% year over year.

Here is how Cogent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cogent here>>>

Shares of Cogent have returned -31.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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