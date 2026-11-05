Compared to Estimates, Lemonade (LMND) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2026, Lemonade (LMND) reported revenue of $336.1 million, up 72.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.56, compared to -$0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $322.11 million, representing a surprise of +4.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

In force premium (end of period) : $1.55 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.55 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Customers (end of period) : 3,520,555 compared to the 3,485,165 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,520,555 compared to the 3,485,165 average estimate based on four analysts. Net loss ratio : 64% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 62.2%.

: 64% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 62.2%. Premium per Customer (end of period) : $440.00 versus $440.30 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $440.00 versus $440.30 estimated by four analysts on average. Gross loss ratio : 65% versus 62.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 65% versus 62.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Total Revenue- Net investment income : $10.3 million versus $9.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.

: $10.3 million versus $9.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change. Total Revenue- Ceding commission income : $17.4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -46%.

: $17.4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -46%. Total Revenue- Commission and other income : $13.6 million versus $12.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

: $13.6 million versus $12.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change. Total Revenue- Net earned premium: $294.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $279.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +110.6%.

Here is how Lemonade performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Lemonade here>>>

Shares of Lemonade have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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