Stock Market News for Nov 5, 2026

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Wednesday, driven by a broad-based stock rally. Investor sentiment turned decisively bullish as easing political uncertainty following the Democrats' midterm victory lifted risk appetite. Falling oil prices further strengthened optimism. All of the three benchmark indexes ended firmly in the green.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) soared 1569.40 points, or 3%, to close at 53,356.12. Twenty-seven components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory, while three ended in negative.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 364.50 points, or 1.4%, to close at 25,736.51.

The S&P 500 gained 119.70 points, or 1.6%, to close at 7,688.62. Nine of the benchmark index's 11 broad sectors closed in the green. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY), the Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) advanced 4.3%, 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declined 4.8%.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 20.3% to 16.61. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 3-to-1 ratio on the S&P 500.

Midterm Election Results Spark Wall Street Rally

Wall Street rallied sharply on Wednesday as Democrats sweeping the U.S. midterm elections eased political uncertainty and strengthened investor risk appetite.

Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, marking a significant setback for President Donald Trump. The outcome raised expectations of greater congressional oversight and potential constraints on the administration’s policy agenda. Investors welcomed the prospect of political gridlock, which could limit major policy changes and reduce uncertainty surrounding the business environment. Falling Treasury yields also supported market sentiment.

However, gains were uneven across market segments as investors reassessed the implications of the election for corporate regulation and government spending. Concerns about tighter oversight of artificial intelligence infrastructure weighed on some related businesses, highlighting the potential for policy changes to create winners and losers. Overall, the rally reflected relief that election uncertainty had subsided, although investors continued to evaluate the broader economic and regulatory consequences of the political shift.

Consequently, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corporation MSFT jumped 6.1% and 6.7%, respectively. Both currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Oil Price Slump Boosts Investor Sentiment

Crude oil prices plunged more than 8% in the session, easing concerns about energy-driven inflation and potential pressure on consumer spending. The steep decline in oil prices also improved investor risk appetite amid hopes that the Democratic midterm victory could accelerate efforts to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, supporting broad-based gains across major U.S. equity indexes.

Brent crude fell $8.98, or 8.7%, to finish at $94.62 per barrel, while WTI crude declined $7.97, or 8.3%, to $88.12. Both benchmarks recorded their lowest settlement levels since Aug. 31.

Economic Data

Per the U.S. Census Bureau, the trade deficit for September decreased to $105 billion. The number for August was revised up to a deficit of $105.7 billion from the previously reported $105.6 billion.

The Institute for Supply Management reported the ISM Services Index for October at 54.5. The number for September remained unrevised at 54.9.

Per a government report, for the week ended Oct. 30, U.S. commercial crude inventories decreased by 0.9 million barrels. The number for the week prior remained unrevised at a decrease of 1.9 million barrels.

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