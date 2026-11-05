4 Top Fidelity Mutual Funds to Consider for Growth and Diversification

The U.S. economy entered November on a mixed note, with resilient consumer spending, stronger manufacturing activity, and better-than-expected private-sector hiring supporting growth. October ADP payrolls rose by 86,000, beating expectations of 75,000, while the ISM manufacturing index climbed to 55.5, indicating expansion. However, Wall Street saw sharp volatility as concerns over high AI valuations, heavy technology spending, and political uncertainty weighed on investors.

On the brighter side, Apple's strong quarterly results and hopes of easing U.S.-Iran tensions helped improve sentiment, while lower oil prices offered some inflation relief. Still, Treasury yields remain elevated, and the labor market is showing signs of cooling. Investors are now watching inflation and employment data closely, as the key question remains whether the economy can sustain growth without reigniting inflation or forcing the Fed to keep rates higher for longer.

Amid such market conditions, mutual fund investing can help those who wish to diversify their portfolio among various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds. Fidelity mutual funds, such as Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund FIKGX, Fidelity Growth Company Fund FDGRX, Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund FSBDX and Fidelity Contra Fund FCNTX, should be good choices since they provide low-cost and uncomplicated equity funds that can help investors meet their goals.

These funds have wide exposure in industries such as finance, industrial cyclical, utilities, technology and energy. These have not only preserved investors’ wealth but also generated excellent returns.

Why Invest in Fidelity Mutual Funds?

Fidelity mutual funds would be a compelling choice for investors. This is because Fidelity mutual funds have given positive returns in the past and are expected to perform well in the long run.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Fidelity Investments is one of the oldest and most trusted mutual fund companies in the world. The company was founded in 1946 and had 51.5 million individual investors and $18 trillion in assets under administration as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Fidelity Investments has more than 80,000 associates in 11 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia to carry out extensive and in-depth research and provide potential investment avenues worldwide to its clients.

The company provides best-in-class financial planning, advisory services, retirement planning, wealth management and brokerage services to its clients. Thus, investors who wish to diversify their portfolio among various asset classes but lack professional expertise in managing funds can choose Fidelity mutual funds. Fidelity Investments sells its mutual fund products directly to its clients, which results in a zero-load charge.

We have thus selected four Fidelity mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, and minimum initial investments within $5000. The funds carry a low expense ratio. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engagedin the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FIKGX chooses to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, and market and economic conditions.

Sonu Kalra has been the lead manager of FIKGX since July, 2026. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (24.4%), Broadcom(15.4%) and Marvell Technology (6.2%) as of July 31, 2026.

FIKGX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are nearly 57.3% and 38.2%, respectively. FIKGX has an annual expense ratio of 0.55%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that the fund’s advisor believes have above-average growth potential. FDGRX advisors generally choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors like financial condition and industry position, along with market and economic conditions.

Steven S. Wymer has been the lead manager of FDGRX since January 1997. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (15.7%), Apple(7.5%) and Microsoft (5.9%) as of May 31, 2026.

FDGRX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 35% and 17.5%, respectively. FDGRX has an annual expense ratio of 0.73%.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of blue-chip companies, which generally have large- or medium-market capitalization. FSBDX advisors consider blue-chip companies as those that are well-known, well-established and well-capitalized.

Sonu Kalra has been the lead manager of FSBDX since November 2013. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (14.6%), Alphabet (9.6%) and Apple (9%) as of July 31, 2026.

FSBDX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 32.7% and 16.3%, respectively. FSBDX has an annual expense ratio of 0.00%.

Fidelity Contra Fund invests the majority of its net assets in the common stocks of domestic and foreign companies with either growth or value or both characteristics. FCNTX advisors invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, and market and economic conditions.

Jason Weiner has been the lead manager of FCNTX since April 2025. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA (9.4%), Meta Platforms (7%) and Amazon.com (4.2%) as of June 30, 2026.

FCNTX has three-year and five-year annualized returns of 27.9% and 15.3%, respectively. FCNTX has an annual expense ratio of 0.74%.

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