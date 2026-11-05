Stay Ahead of the Game With American Integrity Insurance (AII) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from American Integrity Insurance (AII) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, indicating a decline of 31% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $105.43 million, representing an increase of 70.1% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 24.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Integrity Insurance metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $6.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' will likely reach $94.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +82.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio' should arrive at 90.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 78.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Loss Ratio' stands at 53.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 54.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Expense Ratio' to reach 37.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24.8%.

Over the past month, American Integrity Insurance shares have recorded returns of +10.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AII will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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