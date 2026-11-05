Exploring Analyst Estimates for Kemper (KMPR) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Kemper (KMPR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, reflecting an increase of 100% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.1 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.5%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kemper metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Earned Premiums' should arrive at $988.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net Investment Income' will likely reach $107.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums' will reach $882.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Total' will reach $937.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Personal Automobile' of $617.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Commercial Automobile' at $263.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Life Insurance- Earned Premiums' will reach $102.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Personal Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio' to reach 80.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Commercial Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio' to come in at 78.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 91.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Combined Ratio' reaching 100.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 104.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio' stands at 80.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 83.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Insurance Expense Ratio' should come in at 20.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.1%.

Kemper shares have witnessed a change of +36.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KMPR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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