Gear Up for EVgo (EVGO) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$0.15 per share, reflecting a decline of 66.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $92.19 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some EVgo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- charging network- Charging, retail' to reach $46.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- charging network- Charging, commercial' will reach $11.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- charging network- Charging, OEM' stands at $7.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- AV and ancillary' should arrive at $4.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total charging network' will reach $73.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- eXtend' to come in at $13.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of -58.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Network Throughput' will likely reach 124 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total stalls in operation' of 5,821 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,590 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Stalls in operation - EVgo eXtend' reaching 1,405 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 880 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Stalls in operation - EVgo AV network' will reach 156 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 140 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Stalls in operation - EVgo Public Network' at 4,260 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,570 .

Over the past month, shares of EVgo have returned +40.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, EVGO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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