Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Nabors Industries Stock?

Investors in Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the January 15, 2027 $30.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

What is Implied Volatility?

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell-off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for Nabors Industries, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently,Nabors Industries is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) in the Oil and Gas - Drilling Industry that ranks in the Bottom 28% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, two analysts have increased their earnings estimate for the current quarter, while none have dropped their estimate. The net effect has taken our Zacks Consensus Estimate to move from 28 cents per share to 51 cents per share in the same time period.

Given the way analysts feel aboutNabors Industries right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Oftentimes, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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