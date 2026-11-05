Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Assurant (AIZ). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 15.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $314.39 in the previous session. Assurant has gained 28.1% since the start of the year compared to the 6.7% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 9.9% return for the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 3, 2026, Assurant reported EPS of $6.15 versus consensus estimate of $4.57.

For the current fiscal year, Assurant is expected to post earnings of $22.4 per share on $13.92 in revenues. This represents a 13.3% change in EPS on a 8.41% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $23.47 per share on $14.83 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.77% and 6.49%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Assurant has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Assurant has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 13.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 10.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.2X versus its peer group's average of 10.1X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Assurant currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Assurant passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Assurant shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does AIZ Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AIZ have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO). CNO has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. CNO Financial Group, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 74.31%, and for the current fiscal year, CNO is expected to post earnings of $5.16 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. have gained 9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.23X and a P/CF of 8.47X.

The Insurance - Multi line industry may rank in the bottom 64% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AIZ and CNO, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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