Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 18.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $22.4 in the previous session. Pebblebrook Hotel has gained 96.1% since the start of the year compared to the 6.7% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 15.1% return for the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 29, 2026, Pebblebrook Hotel reported EPS of -$0.56 versus consensus estimate of $0.54.

For the current fiscal year, Pebblebrook Hotel is expected to post earnings of $1.84 per share on $1.49 in revenues. This represents a 16.46% change in EPS on a 1.12% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.81 per share on $1.53 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -1.36% and 2.59%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Pebblebrook Hotel may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Pebblebrook Hotel has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 12X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.5X versus its peer group's average of 12.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Pebblebrook Hotel currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Pebblebrook Hotel passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Pebblebrook Hotel shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does PEB Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PEB have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). RLJ has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. RLJ Lodging Trust beat our consensus estimate by 6.25%, and for the current fiscal year, RLJ is expected to post earnings of $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust have gained 14.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 8.68X and a P/CF of 7.94X.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry may rank in the bottom 60% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PEB and RLJ, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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