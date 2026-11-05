Insights Into Wix.com (WIX) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wix.com (WIX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, indicating a decline of 22.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $566.8 million, representing an increase of 12.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wix.com metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Business Solutions' will reach $167.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Creative Subscriptions' reaching $399.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Bookings' will likely reach $566.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $514.54 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Bookings - Creative Subscriptions' of $403.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $366.35 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Bookings - Business Solutions' at $167.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $148.19 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions' to come in at $56.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.15 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions' will reach $328.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $299.59 million.

Over the past month, Wix.com shares have recorded returns of +10.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WIX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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