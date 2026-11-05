Countdown to Alcon (ALC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Alcon (ALC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share, indicating an increase of 12.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.73 billion, representing an increase of 5.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alcon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales and other revenues- Net Sales' will reach $2.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Total Surgical' to reach $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Total Vision care' will reach $1.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables' to come in at $777.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales and other revenues- Other revenues' of $23.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses' will likely reach $741.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health' should come in at $505.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables' reaching $435.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other' stands at $273.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Alcon have demonstrated returns of +22.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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