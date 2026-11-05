Gear Up for Dauch (DCH) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dauch (DCH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, indicating a decline of 12.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.74 billion, representing an increase of 82.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 14.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dauch metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Metal Forming' will reach $765.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Driveline' at $2.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +92.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Metal Forming' should come in at $67.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.90 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Driveline' stands at $265.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $156.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Dauch shares have witnessed a change of -17.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DCH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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