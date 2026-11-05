Exploring Analyst Estimates for Target Hospitality (TH) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Target Hospitality (TH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.00 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 100% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $120.16 million, increasing 20.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Target Hospitality metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South' will reach $33.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Government' should come in at $13.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -44% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Workforce Hospitality Solutions (WHS)' should arrive at $70.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +91.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- All Other' to reach $3.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average utilized beds - Hospitality & Facilities Services - South' will reach 5.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily rate (ADR) - Hospitality & Facilities Services - South' stands at $72.66 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $70.24 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Government' at $4.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.06 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Workforce Hospitality Solutions (WHS)' will likely reach $31.22 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.54 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South' of $8.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Target Hospitality have experienced a change of -38.2% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TH is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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