Gear Up for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 466.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $390.54 million, increasing 21.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 12% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Select Water Solutions, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Chemical Technologies' should come in at $89.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Water Services' will reach $195.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Water Infrastructure' reaching $107.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +36.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit before D&A- Water Services' of $43.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.08 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit before D&A- Chemical Technologies' to reach $18.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.21 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit before D&A- Water infrastructure' at $62.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.84 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Select Water Solutions, Inc. shares have recorded returns of -12.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WTTR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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