Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Haemonetics (HAE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 25.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $128.83 in the previous session. Haemonetics has gained 59% since the start of the year compared to the 11.4% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -10.9% return for the Zacks Medical - Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 5, 2026, Haemonetics reported EPS of $1.35 versus consensus estimate of $1.3 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.15%.

For the current fiscal year, Haemonetics is expected to post earnings of $5.29 per share on $1.41 in revenues. This represents a 6.65% change in EPS on a 5.92% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.73 per share on $1.49 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.26% and 5.64%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Haemonetics may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Haemonetics has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 24.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 21.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16.8X versus its peer group's average of 12.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.55. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Haemonetics currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Haemonetics meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Haemonetics shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does HAE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of HAE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC). GEHC has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 10.74%, and for the current fiscal year, GEHC is expected to post earnings of $5.44 per share on revenue of $21.85 billion.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. have gained 32.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 17.13X and a P/CF of 14.6X.

The Medical - Products industry may rank in the bottom 64% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for HAE and GEHC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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