Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Roku (ROKU). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 6.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $163.08 in the previous session. Roku has gained 50% since the start of the year compared to the -5.7% gain for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -23.4% return for the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 2, 2026, Roku reported EPS of $1.15 versus consensus estimate of $0.55 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 6.49%.

For the current fiscal year, Roku is expected to post earnings of $3.21 per share on $5.66 in revenues. This represents a 444.07% change in EPS on a 19.4% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.06 per share on $6.45 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 26.42% and 14.08%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Roku has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Roku? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Roku has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 50.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 9.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 56.1X versus its peer group's average of 6.1X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Roku currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Roku meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Roku shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ROKU Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ROKU have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Fox Corporation (FOX). FOX has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Fox Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 19.81%, and for the current fiscal year, FOX is expected to post earnings of $6.54 per share on revenue of $17.9 billion.

Shares of Fox Corporation have gained 10.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.43X and a P/CF of 9.26X.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is in the top 39% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ROKU and FOX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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