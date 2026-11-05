Curious about Mercury Systems (MRCY) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Mercury Systems (MRCY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, indicating an increase of 7.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $244.19 million, representing an increase of 8.4% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Mercury Systems metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Radar' will reach $38.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Electronic Warfare' of $27.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Other' to reach $33.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Total' reaching $103.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- C4I' stands at $106.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Other Sensor & Effector' to come in at $38.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Mercury Systems have demonstrated returns of -10% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRCY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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