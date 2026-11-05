Curious about Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$1.00 per share, indicating a decline of 63.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $178.93 million, representing an increase of 14% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ionis Pharmaceuticals metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total commercial revenue' will likely reach $140.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product sales, net' reaching $56.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +76.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total research and development revenue' stands at $38.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Royalty revenue- SPINRAZA royalties' will reach $55.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Commercial revenue- Other commercial revenue' should arrive at $5.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -35.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Royalty revenue- Other royalties' will reach $3.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -43.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Research and development revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue' will reach $19.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.7%.

Over the past month, Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares have recorded returns of -9.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IONS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research