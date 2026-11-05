Ahead of TDS (TDS) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $308.08 million, down 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TDS metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom' will reach $248.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- All other' at $5.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted OIBDA- TDS Telecom' will reach $78.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $76.97 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, TDS shares have recorded returns of +1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TDS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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