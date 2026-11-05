Countdown to BrightView (BV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from BrightView Holdings (BV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, indicating a decline of 7.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $720.62 million, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BrightView metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Service Revenues- Maintenance Services- Landscape Maintenance' to reach $496.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Service Revenues- Development Services' stands at $224.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

Analysts expect 'Net Service Revenues- Maintenance Services' to come in at $496.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services' will reach $39.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services' of $73.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $72.80 million.

BrightView shares have witnessed a change of +15.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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