Unveiling MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 57.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $146.47 million, increasing 112.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- MasterCraft' will reach $68.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Pontoon' to come in at $10.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Unit sales volume - MasterCraft' stands at 413 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 377 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit sales volume - Pontoon' reaching 183 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 188 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales per unit - Consolidated' at $120.15 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $122.00 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales per unit - MasterCraft' should come in at $167.50 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $154.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales per unit - Pontoon' to reach $59.50 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.00 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit sales volume - Consolidated' should arrive at 1,228 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 565 .

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +14.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MCFT is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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