Unveiling Ameresco (AMRC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco (AMRC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 68.6%. Revenues are expected to be $562.25 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ameresco metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Project' should come in at $421.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $22.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- O&M' will reach $35.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Energy Assets' at $71.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Projects' will reach $26.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.48 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Assets' of $43.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.12 million in the same quarter last year.

Ameresco shares have witnessed a change of -3.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMRC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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