Countdown to H&R Block (HRB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, H&R Block (HRB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$1.40 per share, reflecting a decline of 16.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $211.62 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some H&R Block metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- U.S. assisted tax preparation' reaching $50.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- U.S. royalties' stands at $5.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- U.S. DIY tax preparation' will reach $4.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- International' to reach $66.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Tax Identity Shield' will reach $4.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Emerald Card and Spruce' will reach $7.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan' should arrive at $24.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other' will likely reach $14.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Wave' of $32.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Over the past month, H&R Block shares have recorded returns of +28.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HRB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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