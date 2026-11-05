Lineage, Inc. (LINE) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lineage, Inc. (LINE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 17.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.35 billion, declining 2.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lineage, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Total Global Warehousing Segment' of $1.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Global Integrated Solutions segment' reaching $343.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Global Warehousing Segment- Warehouse storage' to come in at $517.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Global Warehousing Segment- Warehouse services' will likely reach $486.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Same Warehouse Result - Warehouse storage - Economic occupancy percentage' will reach 81.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 82.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization expense' should arrive at $239.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation expense' should come in at $183.30 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Amortization expense' at $55.50 million.

Lineage, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +12.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LINE is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research