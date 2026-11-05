Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Signet (SIG). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 24.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $128.99 in the previous session. Signet has gained 54.9% since the start of the year compared to the 7.1% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 46.7% return for the Zacks Retail - Jewelry industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on September 9, 2026, Signet reported EPS of $2.19 versus consensus estimate of $1.69 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.04%.

For the current fiscal year, Signet is expected to post earnings of $11.7 per share on $6.86 in revenues. This represents a 21.88% change in EPS on a 0.64% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $13.24 per share on $6.96 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.16% and 1.42%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Signet may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Signet has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 15.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.5X versus its peer group's average of 12.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Signet an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Signet currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Signet fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Signet shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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