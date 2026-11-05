RadNet (RDNT) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet (RDNT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5%. Revenues are expected to be $637.56 million, up 21.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain RadNet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Imaging Center' of $610.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Revenue under capitation arrangements' stands at $32.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Service fee' will reach $610.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Digital Health' should come in at $37.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of RadNet have demonstrated returns of +17% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RDNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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